True Pundit

World

Vancouver Gas Prices Nearing $8 A Gallon — The Highest In North America

Posted on by
Share:

Want to fill up in Vancouver, British Columbia? It’ll cost you — a lot.

Gas prices surged to $160.9 a liter Sunday morning — almost $8 a gallon CDN.

Former Liberal Member of Parliament Dan McTeague, who now heads the petroleum industry watchdog GasBuddy.com, told CBC News that Vancouver has the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices anywhere in North America, from Alaska to Mexico.

“These are the highest prices that we have ever seen here in Vancouver,” he said. “We’re into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Vancouver Gas Prices Nearing $8 A Gallon -- The Highest In North America
Vancouver Gas Prices Nearing $8 A Gallon -- The Highest In North America

Want to fill up in Vancouver, British Columbia? It’ll cost you — a lot. Gas prices surged to $160.9 a liter Sunday morning -- almost $8 a gallon CDN. Former Liberal Member of Parliament Dan McTeag

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: