World
Vancouver Gas Prices Nearing $8 A Gallon — The Highest In North America
Want to fill up in Vancouver, British Columbia? It’ll cost you — a lot.
Gas prices surged to $160.9 a liter Sunday morning — almost $8 a gallon CDN.
Former Liberal Member of Parliament Dan McTeague, who now heads the petroleum industry watchdog GasBuddy.com, told CBC News that Vancouver has the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices anywhere in North America, from Alaska to Mexico.
“These are the highest prices that we have ever seen here in Vancouver,” he said. “We’re into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Want to fill up in Vancouver, British Columbia? It’ll cost you — a lot. Gas prices surged to $160.9 a liter Sunday morning -- almost $8 a gallon CDN. Former Liberal Member of Parliament Dan McTeag