Pompeo Threatens Sanctions On Iran And Its Supporters. Iran’s Leader Blusters A Threat.

Brian Hook, a senior policy advisor traveling with Pompeo, told reporters, “We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran’s missile program, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans.”

On Monday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ignoring his country’s support of enemies of Saudi Arabia, tried to paint a picture of the United States deceiving Saudi Arabia into hostility with Iran, saying, “They should not be deceived by the United States. The Americans do not want to suffer the cost of confronting the Islamic Republic and the powerful nation of Iran themselves; they want to make some states in the region shoulder it.” He blustered, “Some countries in the region should know that if they face the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will definitely be hit and defeated.” – READ MORE

