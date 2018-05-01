Congressman Introduces ‘Make Sanctuary Cities Pay for the Wall Act’

In response to the increased popularity of sanctuary cities in California in particular, one congressman has the perfect response: legislation titled “Make Sanctuary Cities Pay for the Wall Act.”

Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.) made the announcement in a press release on Monday: “With well over 300 sanctuary cities across the country, it is past time for Congress to take decisive action. Sanctuary cities blatantly subvert the rule of law, incentivize further illegal immigration and endanger law-abiding citizens. All the while, criminals and drugs flow across our porous southern border, bringing violence and crime into our towns and communities.

By simultaneously defunding sanctuary cities and funding construction of a border wall, this legislation offers a comprehensive solution to one of our nation’s most pressing and persistent problems.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1