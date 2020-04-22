Valerie Jarrett Says There Is ‘No Chance’ Michelle Obama Will Be Biden’s VP

When it comes to speculation if former First Lady Michelle Obama would become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, it is being shot down by a close friend.

Former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett knocked down the speculation telling The Hill there is “no chance” that is happening.

“The reason why I’m being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she’s expressed an interest in running for office,” Jarrett said.

She continued, “She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job.”

Her comments come shortly after the former vice president made it clear that he would choose Michelle Obama “in a heartbeat” to become his running mate when recently asked if he would choose her if she said she was willing. – READ MORE

