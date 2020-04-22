Fox News blasts methodology of study that claims that Sean Hannity’s viewers are more likely to die of coronavirus

After the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute of Economics published a study purporting to show that Fox News’ Sean Hannity’s viewers were more likely to die of the coronavirus than Tucker Carlson’s, the network fired back, attacking the study’s methodology and defending Hannity’s coverage of the coronavirus crisis.

The study, titled, “Misinformation During a Pandemic,” claimed to show that, since Carlson allegedly treated COVID-19 more seriously earlier on, watchers of Carlson were more prepared and better warned about the dangers of the coronavirus, and thus had better health outcomes.

At the outset, Fox News has a fairly obvious point about the weaknesses of the study’s methodology. The study does not even purport to have evaluated actual watchers of Hannity’s show or Carlson’s show, but instead examined death and infection rates from the coronavirus in counties where Hannity’s viewership was higher than Carlson’s.

Thus, without even knowing how a single actual viewer of Hannity or Carlson interpreted their coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, the researchers claimed to be able to say that watching Hannity led to increased infection and mortality rates from the coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --