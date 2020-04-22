‘Progressive’ Caucus: Next Coronavirus Relief Bill Must Include Vote by Mail

Left-wing activists and members of Congress joined together on a conference call on Monday to outline their “progressive” demands for a future round of federal relief aimed at the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The call was hosted by MoveOn.org and a host of other left-wing groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who introduced the “Medicare for All” bill in the House last year, touted her “Paycheck Guarantee Act” proposal, which would enact a “three-month federal guarantee for 100 percent of worker salaries of up to $100,000.” Jayapal said the goal was to “stop mass unemployment by guaranteeing paychecks and health benefits.”

“Republicans are intransigent, and they have been blocking Democratic effort every step of the way … but the people are with us,” she said.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who co-chairs the Progressive Caucus with Jayapal, added that in addition to economic relief, Congress should provide national vote by mail. He said that Republican opposition to mail-in voting had backfired in Wisconsin, where Democrats did well in elections earlier this month. – READ MORE

