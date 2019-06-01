Valerie Jarrett: Joe Biden Would Be a ‘Terrific President’

Valerie Jarrett, one of President Barack Obama’s most trusted aides, believes former Vice President Joe Biden would be a “terrific” president but stopped short of enforcing her former boss’s running mate.

“I think right now in the Democratic Party we have an embarrassment of riches,” Jarrett told BuzzFeed News in a sitdown interview released Friday. “I think it’s also early and I think in this campaign — unlike President Obama, where I got in very early because I’d known him forever, I was completely willing to jump in — I want to see how they do.”

Jarrett revealed she is in communication with several Democratic presidential campaigns in addition to Biden’s and has advised White House hopefuls to be themselves.

“It’s a gauntlet, and having now been through two presidential campaigns, I know what it takes to get in there and really earn the trust of the American people, and so I think I’ve talked to many of the candidates,” she said. – READ MORE