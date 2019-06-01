Virginia Beach Shooting: The Suspect, a ‘Disgruntled’ Employee, Is Identified

A horrific act of violence ripped apart the city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon — and officials there now have identified the 12 people who were murdered when a single gunman entered a municipal building and began firing at random with a .45 caliber handgun.

(…)

The chief of police, James Cervera, indicated on Friday that the city’s focus would be on the victims, not on the suspect who rendered such awful violence on innocent people.

So far, officials have shared few details about the suspect.

The gunman was identified as Dwayne Craddock. He worked as an engineer with the city’s public utilities department for 15 years. He was a current employee and was said to be “disgruntled.”

Craddock died after what was apparently a “long-term” gun battle with police on Friday shortly after 4 p.m. – READ MORE