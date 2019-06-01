Barr Defends Investigating the Investigators: Some Facts ‘Don’t Hang Together’ With Official Explanations (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr said he is not happy with the number of questions he has in regard to the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling during an interview with CBS on Friday.

As IJR Red previously reported, Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to investigate the origins of the probe into the 2016 election. This followed him questioning the investigation’s origins last month during a congressional hearing.

On @CBSThisMorning, @JanCBS asked AG Barr why he is investigating the investigators.



Barr provided no specifics when pressed, except to say that what he has learned doesn't "jive" with past public explanations of DOJ/FBI activity. pic.twitter.com/QLCpEBWXhF — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 31, 2019

Now, the attorney general is continuing his criticism, telling CBS that the facts he’s learning are not matching up with official statements he’s been given.