Barr Defends Investigating the Investigators: Some Facts ‘Don’t Hang Together’ With Official Explanations (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr said he is not happy with the number of questions he has in regard to the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling during an interview with CBS on Friday.
As IJR Red previously reported, Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to investigate the origins of the probe into the 2016 election. This followed him questioning the investigation’s origins last month during a congressional hearing.
Now, the attorney general is continuing his criticism, telling CBS that the facts he’s learning are not matching up with official statements he’s been given.
“Like many other people who are familiar with intelligence activities, I had a lot of questions about what was going on, and I assumed I’d get answers when I went in, and I have not gotten answers that are at all satisfactory and, in fact, have probably more questions, and it’s some of the facts that I’ve learned don’t hang together with the official explanations of what happened. […] Things are just not jiving.” – READ MORE