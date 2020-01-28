VA House Committee Passes Firearm Storage Law, Handgun Purchase Limit

The House of Delegates’ Public Safety Committee on Friday passed a firearm store law and a bill limiting the number of handguns Virginians can purchase, among other gun controls.

WHSV reports the gun controls, “almost all… passed on a 13-9 party line vote,” with the Democrats voting for them and Republicans against.

Universal background checks were among the controls passed. Such checks criminalize a neighbor who sells a five-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor without first getting government permission via a background check. While making criminals out of the law-abiding, they do nothing to stop gang members and street criminals from selling stolen guns to one another in dark alleys, drug houses, and parking lots.

Del. Mark Levine (D-45th Dist.) boasted the committee also passed a bill allowing local municipalities to enact gun bans for certain areas whether the state legislature enacts such bans or not. The bill particularly allows local municipalities to ban concealed carry in parks and public buildings. In other words, the bill, should it pass, would allow local municipalities to ban carry by those who have gone through the legal process of acquiring a license to carry for self-defense. – READ MORE