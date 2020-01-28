‘Friends’ actor David Schwimmer says he’s ‘very aware’ of ‘privilege as a heterosexual white male,’ says ‘Friends’ should reboot with all-black or all-Asian cast

Actor David Schwimmer said recently that he is well aware of his “privilege as a heterosexual white male” and insisted that “Friends” should be rebooted with an all-black or all-Asian cast.

Schwimmer, most famous for his portrayal of “Ross Geller” in the hit show, “Friends,” made the remarks during a recent interview with The Guardian. “Friends” has come under fire in recent years for its perceived outdated social storylines.

During the interview, which was published Monday on The Guardian, Schwimmer said that a brand-new, “woke” remake might remedy the criticisms of the show.

“Maybe there should be an all-black ‘Friends’ or an all-Asian ‘Friends,'” he suggested. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity, and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color.”

Schwimmer said he has always had a diverse portfolio of dating partners and that he previously dated Asian American women as well as African American women. – READ MORE