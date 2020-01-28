Ohio judge says he calls ICE himself if he suspects defendants are here illegally

While ICE has been barred from making immigration arrests of illegal aliens in courthouses around the country, one local judge in Ohio has been calling the agency himself when he suspects someone isn’t in the country legally.

USA Today reports that Judge Robert Ruehlman, a common pleas judge in Hamilton County Ohio, says he acts on hunches for when to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to look into defendants who might be illegal immigrants.

“They’re committing a crime by being here illegally, and then, if they’re in front of me, they’ve allegedly committed a felony,” Ruehlman told the Cincinnati Enquirer last week. In such a situation, “I set a high bond and I call ICE,” he explained.

And despite acting on hunches, Ruehlman says “I’m batting a thousand. I haven’t got one wrong yet.”

So what informs those hunches? “They’re from Mexico. They have an interpreter. They’re charged with having a lot of drugs they brought from Mexico,” Ruehlman told WLWT-TV. “I mean, it’s pretty obvious they’re illegal.” – READ MORE