Utah teacher accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old student
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teacher at Endeavor Hall in West Valley City is accused of sexually abusing one of his third grade students.
According to a news release from West Valley City Police, 33-year-old Kyle Hill is accused of touching a nine-year-old boy inappropriately.
Investigators also believe Hill took illegal pictures of the boy on at least 10 different occasions.
According to a probable cause statement, the boy told police Hill would take nude and semi-nude photos of him in a reading nook in Hill’s classroom while the other students were at recess.- READ MORE
