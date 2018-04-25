Manafort interviewed twice by FBI prior to joining Trump campaign

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was interviewed twice by FBI agents prior to joining the campaign, according to court filings on Tuesday.

One meeting in 2014 was first reported in February by BuzzFeed News, but court filings also show a meeting with FBI agents that occurred the year before, as FBI agents reportedly interviewed Manafort about his work in Ukraine.

A former FBI official told BuzzFeed in February that Manafort denied knowledge about money stolen by the government of Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych and promised to turn over documents. He never did, according to the report.

“We had him in 2014,” a former official told the website. “In hindsight, we could have nailed him then.” – READ MORE

