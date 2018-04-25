Ivanka Shines In Black And White Dress Ahead Of WH Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump showed off her incredible fashion sense once again when she arrived at the White House Tuesday in an off-the-shoulder black and white dress.

The first daughter looked fantastic in the black number that had 3/4 length sleeves and went down to her knees at the state arrival ceremony to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1