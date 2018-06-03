USA Today Warns About Marijuana ‘Smuggling,’ Proves It Knows Nothing About US Geography

Those square states. Sometimes, kids learning geography can get them confused. So, too, can the folks at USA Today.

This week, the newspaper wrote about the “smuggling” of marijuana from Colorado, where weed is legal for recreational use, to other states where it is not.

As a guide for those who always mix up their states, USA Today included a handy-dandy map. There was only one problem. The initial version of the map showed all that marijuana coming out of Wyoming, the state north of Colorado.

Shout out to USA Today for having no idea where Colorado is on a map. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4SMuNXWVzw — SindyDoll (@SindyDoll4) June 1, 2018

OMG Colorado ships so much weed out of Wyoming it doesn't have any left pic.twitter.com/YvLUI9pfgg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 2, 2018

The mistake drew the attention of Twitter’s geography police, who gleefully took the newspaper to task. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1