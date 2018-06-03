True Pundit

USA Today Warns About Marijuana ‘Smuggling,’ Proves It Knows Nothing About US Geography

Those square states. Sometimes, kids learning geography can get them confused. So, too, can the folks at USA Today.

This week, the newspaper wrote about the “smuggling” of marijuana from Colorado, where weed is legal for recreational use, to other states where it is not.

As a guide for those who always mix up their states, USA Today included a handy-dandy map. There was only one problem. The initial version of the map showed all that marijuana coming out of Wyoming, the state north of Colorado.

The mistake drew the attention of Twitter’s geography police, who gleefully took the newspaper to task. – READ MORE

Twitter's geography police gleefully took the newspaper to task.

