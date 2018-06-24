US moves 100 caskets to DMZ for service members’ remains from North Korea

The U.S. military said it moved 100 caskets to the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas on Saturday, to prepare for North Korea’s returning of the remains of U.S. soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Today UNC moved 100 wooden Temporary Transit Cases, built in Seoul, to the JSA. We are preparing to receive and transport remains in a dignified manner when we get the call to do so. — U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) June 23, 2018

U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Col. Chad Carroll also said 158 metal transfer cases were sent to a U.S. air base near Seoul, South Korea’s capital, and would be used to send the remains home.

The cases will remain in the border village of Panmunjom for a few days until being sent into North Korea so the North can begin the process of returning the remains of Americans who were killed or died during the 1950s conflict, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to the agency tasked with overseeing issues POW/MIA issues, North Korea has as many as 200 sets of remains ready to be returned. – READ MORE

