FBI agent Peter Strzok subpoenaed to testify by House Judiciary Committee

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, was subpoenaed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee next week, Fox News confirmed Friday.

Even though Strzok was already willing to go before Congress, the committee issued the order because he wouldn’t confirm a specific date to appear.

He’s now been subpoenaed to Capitol Hill on June 27 at 10 a.m. and his appearance will be closed, Fox News has learned.

An attorney for the embattled FBI agent confirmed to The Washington Post on Sunday that Strzok wouldn’t plead the Fifth and was willing to testify without securing an immunity deal.

“[Strzok] thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured and he wants an opportunity to remedy that,” said Strzok attorney Aitan Goelman. – READ MORE

