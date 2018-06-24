David Hogg can’t understand why Republican he keeps blaming for mass shooting won’t meet with him (VIDEO)

Gun control advocate David Hogg was on MSNBC’s “Hardball” yesterday, and there’s something that he just doesn’t quite understand:

"Marco Rubio pretty much refuses to talk to me. In fact, that's part of the reason I'm wearing this price tag right now … that's the amount of money Marco Rubio has taken from the NRA divided by every student in our state." @davidhogg111 on #Hardball. pic.twitter.com/MxYZYMpwlm — Hardball (@hardball) June 22, 2018

Who wants to tell him?

Marco Rubio tried to talk to these people. They accused him of murdering children. https://t.co/w0nZQ0PV2F — BT (@back_ttys) June 23, 2018

"I’m going to start off by putting this price tag right here as a reminder for you guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student's life in Florida," Parkland survivor David Hogg says at #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/i54QSygI4C — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 24, 2018

– READ MORE

