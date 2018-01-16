US military members receive biggest pay bump since 2010

Military members will see their paychecks rise by the largest percent increase since 2010 this week.

At the end of December, President Donald Trump, by way of executive order, mandated a 2.4% pay hike for uniformed service members and a 1.9% raise for federal workers. The Trump administration’s initial budget blueprint called for a 2.1% pay increase, while the House and Senate suggested the 2.4% figure, which was eventually adopted by the president.

In 2017, the Obama administration issued a 2.1% increase. This year’s raise will be the largest for the military since 2010, when wages jumped 3.4% under the previous administration.

The new pay increase went into effect on Jan. 1, however, this is the first full week that paychecks will reflect the higher amounts. The raise is in line with private sector wage growth, according to Militarybenefits.com. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday designed to assist veterans in gaining access to mental health services.

Titled “Supporting Our Veterans During Their Transition From Uniformed Service to Civilian Life,” the executive order is the 57th the president has signed since taking office, according to Mediaite.

The order requires the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense and Homeland Security to create a plan to provide “seamless access to mental health treatment and suicide prevention resources for transitioning uniformed service members in the year following discharge, separation, or retirement.”

These departments must also give updates on how to implement their plan, as well as present any new reforms needed to make mental health services more accessible to veterans.

“We want them to get the highest care and the care they so richly deserve,” Trump stated during the signing, referring to America’s veterans. – READ MORE