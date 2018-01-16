Hijab ‘Attack’ Condemned By Canada’s Prime Minister Was A Hoax

An 11-year-old Toronto girl who claimed she was attacked because of her hijab fabricated the story, according to local police.

The story of Kwalah Noman received international coverage last week after she and her family held a press conference calling for hate crime charges against a man she claimed attacked her on her way to school.

But Toronto police released a brief statement Monday saying that the events described by Noman did not occur.

“After a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen,” Toronto police said in a statement.

Noman’s allegation was cited as evidence of growing anti-Muslim sentiment in the West. Activists in Canada and the U.S. have claimed that bigotry and hate crimes towards Muslims have been on the rise. But there have also been an increased number of hoaxes, especially involving girls and women who have claimed that they were attacked for wearing a hijab. – READ MORE

With renewed pressure brought to bear by President Donald Trump on illegal aliens in the U.S., Canada is warning immigrants here that illegally crossing into Canada is not a free ticket to permanent residency and they can still be deported back to their point of origin if they steal across America’s northern border.

With many illegal immigrants becoming uneasy over their status in the U.S., some are eyeing a trip northward to a country many are told will accept everyone and give them lots of free stuff to boot.

But Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s immigration minister, recently warned illegals that they shouldn’t waltz into Canada and necessarily expect to get cradle to the grave freebies, according to the New York Times.

Hussen, who was an immigrant to Canada himself, warned illegals that while Canada is a welcoming country, they won’t take everyone who illegally crosses into the country.

“We don’t want people to illegally enter our border, and doing so is not a free ticket to Canada,” Hussen said . “We are saying, ‘You will be apprehended, screened, detained, fingerprinted, and if you can’t establish a genuine claim, you will be denied refugee protection and removed.’” – READ MORE

When President Trump issued a travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim terrorist hotbeds shortly after taking office, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was incensed.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau wrote on January 28, 2017.

But in 2018, the young prime minister is singing a different tune.

The Canadian government, worried that Salvadorans will flood across the border into Canada to avoid deportation, is now trying to discourage them from crossing into the country — as thousands of Haitians did last year after they were threatened with the loss of similar protection.

“The government announced that it was planning to send Pablo Rodriguez, a Spanish-speaking member of Parliament, to California in the coming days to speak to community groups, lawyers and Spanish-language media,” the Miami Herald reported. “His message is simple: If you don’t qualify for refugee or asylum status, don’t try to cross into Canada.” – READ MORE