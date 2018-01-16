ESPN’s Sage Steele Under Attack for Criticizing Airport Protests After She Missed a Flight

On Friday, President Trump issued his temporary moratorium on immigration from a list of seven countries the Obama administration had flagged as “countries of concern” back in 2015. Almost immediately liberal activists flooded into several big city airports across the country to protest the order.

One of those groups of disruptors descended upon LAX just as NBA Countdown host Steele was attempting to catch a flight, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Steele complained that the protesters caused her to walk nearly two miles in order to catch a flight to Houston and delayed her long enough for her to miss the flight.

But not long after posting her complaint, some of her sports reporter colleagues began to slam her for attacking the protesters.

Sometimes standing up for what's right provokes inconvenience and all… https://t.co/Z3Kk6Rlxts — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 30, 2017

I understand the inconvenience of missing a flight etc, but why people are protesting -for inhumane regulations- is much bigger than that. https://t.co/mG5ZcMXPZ6 — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) January 30, 2017

ESPN host Jemele Hill says she is not sorry for the content of a tweet, in which she called President Trump a “white supremacist.” Instead, her only regret is that she used social media as her platform to do it.

Hill, the host of the network’s popular SportsCenter, has continued to spout her political views despite finger waging from ESPN bosses. She has even continued her commentary after the entire company was brought together for a mandatory meeting to go over the company’s ban on overtly political comments on social media. Indeed, she is even unrepentant despite having served a two-week suspension for breaking the company’s social media policy.

Hill first sparked controversy when she jumped to Twitter last year to call President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” Hill was scolded but not punished by ESPN for that violation, but after a second violation only a few weeks later, network bosses handed Hill a two-week suspension.

This month, Hill appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and told host Richard Deitsch that she doesn’t regret her comments in the least. She only regrets that she made her comments on Twitter. – READ MORE