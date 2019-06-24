US military launched cyberattacks against Iran after drone shot down: officials

The U.S. military carried out a cyberattack against Iran last Thursday even as President Trump nixed plans for airstrikes in response to the downing of an American drone, officials confirmed to Fox News.

Sources said U.S. Cyber Command launched the cyberattack targeting the Iranian intelligence and radar installations used to down the U.S. Navy drone last week.

TRUMP LIFTS CURTAIN ON CALL TO NIX IRAN MILITARY STRIKE

Fox News has learned Iran shut off some of its military radar sites around the time the U.S. was poised to launch retaliatory strikes. It’s not clear if those radar sites were turned off by the cyberattack or if Iran shut them off deliberately in anticipation of this.

Yahoo! News first reported on the retaliatory cyber strike. It came as the White House and Pentagon were also considering military strikes, but President Trump revealed last Friday that he called them off after learning up to 150 Iranians could be killed.

“I stopped it, not … proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” he tweeted at the time. – READ MORE