PELOSI: Dems need to ‘throw a punch’ — ‘for the children’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Connecticut over the weekend, but thought she was in California.

Pelosi was attempting to tout the government expansion policies of Connecticut Democrats, particularly a medical leave law, when she said, “Thank you, California. Oh!” she said with a giggle as the audience laughed at her error.

“Connecticut Democratic delegation,” she corrected. “California just keeps being there, huh?”

Moments earlier, she suffered a Freudian slip while talking about the same law. – READ MORE