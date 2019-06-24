Sanders Says Those Who Break Asylum Laws Shouldn’t Be Deported, Calls Trump’s Plan ‘Politically Motivated’

During an interview on “Face the Nation,” Sanders told host Margaret Brennan that he doesn’t agree with deporting illegal immigrants, even though they have clearly broken U.S. laws.

“It’s absolutely not appropriate,” Sanders said.

Brennan: Specifically on this point, the 2,000 who are supposed to be targeted haven’t should be up for court dates. Essentially they’re not following the asylum process, the legal standard when they’re here. So, should they be prosecuted? Should they be deported?

Sanders: I don’t like this deportation thing, at all. I think Trump uses this as a beginning to do worse things to come. Trump thinks that he can win reelection, and this is his political game, it’s not an accident that he announced this at the same time he went through his announcement that he was seeking reelection.