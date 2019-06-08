US makes deal with Mexico on tariffs, immigration, Trump announces

The U.S. has reached an agreement with Mexico that heads off the start of tariffs on Monday.

The deal, announced by President Trump via tweet on Friday night, is said to include plans to return migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, where they will remain until their claims can be processed.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” he said. “Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

Trump had taken a tough position toward Mexico earlier in the day, tweeting, “If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!” Mexico was able to avoid these tariffs on farm and agricultural products, according to Trump’s announcement. – read more