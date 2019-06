Hundreds of migrants Congo and Angola were transported to San Antonio on Tuesday, and city officials say they received no warning from the feds that they were coming.

KENS published a story showing dozens of people milling around downtown, saying they arrived at the southern U.S. border by way of Ecuador.

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

All told, 350 Africans arrived this week.

City officials say CBP told them another 200-300 will be arriving later.