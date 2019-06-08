Romney says he may decline to endorse Trump again

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday he may decline to support Donald Trump for president in 2020, explaining, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.”

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee, who has not shied away from criticizing Trump, told reporters at his annual E2 Summit in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City that he doesn’t thing endorsements really matter anyway.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SEEKS SANCTIONS AGAINST DNC OVER RUSSIA COLLUSION LAWSUIT

“I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” Romney said.

Romney in 2016 refused to support Trump, famously giving a speech in which he referred to the candidate as a “phony, a fraud.” He said he later wrote the name of his wife, Ann, on that ballot. – READ MORE