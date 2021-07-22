US Extends COVID-19 Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico to Aug. 21

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until Aug. 21, several days after Canada announced that as of Aug. 9, it would open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in the United States, for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeland Security, which oversees both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration, didn’t issue a statement about the extension of the restrictions but instead posted notices to the Federal Register.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in the notices (pdf), said that that there have been “positive developments in recent weeks” regarding vaccines and the number of COVID-19 cases. The agency noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved Canada and Mexico from its Level 4, or “Very High,” rating to Level 3, or “High,” which relates to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Still, according to the DHS, outbreaks and the continued spread of COVID-19 globally and in the United States pose a risk.

“This document announces the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Canada into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States–Canada border. Such travel will be limited to ‘essential travel,’” the notice, which was dated July 20, reads. The restrictions will start on July 22 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 21 unless the agency amends the decision. – READ MORE

