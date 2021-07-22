Spike in Death Reports Following COVID-19 Vaccination Caused by a Mistake: CDC

A sudden jump in the post-COVID-19 vaccination death reports is not correct and was the result of an “error,” according to a U.S. health agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said a passive reporting system it runs with the Food and Drug Administration had received 12,313 reports of death among those who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

That was a sharp increase from the previous number of reports, 6,079.

The jump would have effectively doubled the percentage of post-vaccination death reports, from 0.0018 percent to 0.0036 percent.

But a CDC spokeswoman told The Epoch Times the number the agency has displayed on its website is not correct.

“It is double what it was yesterday and so it definitely is incorrect,” the spokeswoman said. “We checked our stats internally and it’s only 6,000. So someone doing an update misrepresented that or made a mistake, in other words.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --