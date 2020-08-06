US Attorney: Feds Have Opened 300 ‘Domestic Terror’ Investigations Following Riots

Justice Department officials told a hearing, chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), that investigators have opened around 300 “domestic terror” cases as a result of the riots that arose following national anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in June and July.

Cruz is hosting a Congressional inquiry into the role of Antifa or other anarchist groups in organizing, directing, and even arming riots that took place in a number of major cities, including in places like Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, where the unrest continues.

On Tuesday, Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney leading Attorney General William Barr’s inquiry into the matter, testified that “the feds have opened hundreds of federal criminal investigations surrounding the violence and rioting since May 28,” according to Fox News.

“They have since May 28 over 300 domestic terrorist investigations,” Cox said. “That does not include any potential civil rights investigations or violent crime associated with the riots.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --