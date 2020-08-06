Oprah: ‘Caste System’ Gives Whites A ‘Leg Up’

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” TV host Oprah Winfrey insisted that a “caste system that’s been put in place” permits whites to have a “leg up” that gives them “an advantage, no matter.”

In the episode, titled, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1,” Winfrey and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho interviewed white guests who admitted they were racist.

At one point in the episode, Winfrey, who is reputedly worth $2.6 billion, stated, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness … leg up. You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue,” The Blaze reported.

An interviewee named Seth said because he had never actively opposed racism, he must be racist, which elicited this reply from Winfrey: “You’ve become woke during this period, and realized in that awakening that you are racist, right? I just want to know how that happened.” – READ MORE

