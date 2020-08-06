Los Angeles to shut off utilities to homes and businesses that host unauthorized large gatherings

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced Wednesday night that by the end of the week, the city will start cutting off water and electric services to homes and businesses caught holding unauthorized large gatherings in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

So, he has authorized the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to cut services to anyone busted allowing people to assemble in “large” gatherings without permission, starting Friday night.

According to Fox News, Garcetti said his aim is for the utility department to use their new powers against offenders to “shut these places down permanently.”

“By turning off that power, shutting off that water, we feel we can close these places down, which usually are not one-time offenders but multiple offenders,” he explained. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --