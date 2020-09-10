US Army vet says he was used as a ‘prop’ in anti-Trump ‘propaganda’

One U.S. wounded veteran is speaking out against his image being used across all social media platforms to further perpetuate a story he believes is false and made up by Democrats for political gain.

“I’m just so irritated that they put my image up there because now it looks like the president called me a loser.” Bobby Henline, a four-tour Iraq War veteran told Fox News referring to comments allegedly made by the president regarding wounded veterans. “And they’re using that to sell something that they believe in for their agenda. It’s not fair to put us as props in the middle of all that,”

Last week, The Atlantic published a story in which anonymous sources claimed President Trump had made disparaging remarks about fallen U.S. soldiers and veterans, calling them “suckers” and “losers” in 2018.

Henline is the lone survivor out of five soldiers in an IED blast in Iraq. He now dedicates his time to spreading laughs through comedy and positivity by speaking about veteran’s issues. As a highly recognized figure, it was brought to his attention last week that his image was being used in anti-Trump memes posted in and shared by various left-wing social media groups. He quickly took to Instagram to criticize those using him in order to spread their own “propaganda.” – READ MORE

