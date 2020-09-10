DC Comics ‘Wonder Women Of History’ To Feature ‘Real World Heroes’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib

DC Comics is releasing a new graphic novel celebrating the “Wonder Women of History,” and included among 17 female “real-world heroes” will be leftist darlings Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and even former presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The list of “Wonder Women of History” also includes Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tennis star Serena Williams, Beyonce, and alternative comedian Tig Notaro, as well as a number of social justice activists. No conservative women were included.

“Beyoncé, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Serena Williams, and more will be spotlighted by DC as in the upcoming anthology ‘Wonder Women of History.’ Taking a cue from its popular superhero Wonder Woman, DC will spotlight 17 real-world heroes in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, sports, and entertainment,” according to Games Radar.

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation,” DC’s website notes, according to Bounding Into Comics. The graphic novel features 17 separate stories –“tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!” – READ MORE

