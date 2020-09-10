Fauci Admits He Finds the Lack of Masks at Trump Rallies ‘Frustrating’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared unhinged conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump being blackmailed and controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know what Putin has on the president politically, personally or financially,” Pelosi said during an appearance with MSNBC‘s Maria Theresa Kumar. “We’ll find out when we see the president’s tax returns.”

“But I do know that has engaged in these kind of activities in other countries in order to discredit democracy, in order to discredit democracy. And that our own president should be an accomplice to that just raises so many questions,” Pelosi concluded.

This isn’t the first time that Pelosi has indulged in the spreading of completely fanciful misinformation. Last month, Pelosi claimed that President Trump and Republican lawmakers were “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state,” simply due to their opposition to mail-in voting. – READ MORE

