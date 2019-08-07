Uruguay, Venezuela warn citizens about traveling to US in wake of El Paso, Dayton mass shootings

Uruguay and Venezuela are now warning their citizens to take precautions when traveling to the U.S. and to avoid cities like Detroit and Baltimore – which they deem some of the “most dangerous in the world” – following the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this past weekend.

The South American countries, in a pair of travel warnings issued Monday, both argue that the recent attacks combined with other factors like the amount of U.S. gun owners make America a risky place to visit.

“The Foreign Ministry warns compatriots traveling to the United States to take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, which cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year,” Uruguay said in its warning.

“Given the impossibility of the authorities to prevent these situations, due among other factors, to the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur,” it added.

Venezuela, in their statement, warned its citizens with plans to travel to the U.S. to postpone their trips or take precautions "given the proliferation of acts of violence and crimes of indiscriminate hatred, expressed last weekend in the towns of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio."