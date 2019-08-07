American attorneys in Tijuana helping Africans from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Cameroon cross US border

The rising numbers of African migrants arriving at the U.S. border is fueling a niche for savvy immigration attorneys who are launching online fundraising campaigns and regularly traveling to Mexico to provide “assistance.”

“A special shout out to the organizations and individuals at the border in Tijuana working with black migrants! @AlOtroLado_Org @HaitianBridge @thehabeshadream !” California immigration attorney Rebecca Alemayehu posted to Twitter. “Please follow and support the work! #blackmigrant #eritrea #ethiopia #Cameroon #haiti #africa”

Alemayehu has trekked to Tijuana with her selfie stick and name-brand Nike apparel to focus specifically on black Haitian migrants and other black "asylum seekers," who are now flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands.