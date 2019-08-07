Trump campaign blasts Dem rep for trying to name and shame donors: ‘Delete & apologize’

The Trump campaign on Tuesday blasted Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, the brother and campaign chairman of 2020 presidential hopeful Julian Castro, for publicly posting a list of prominent Texas Trump donors’ names and employers — accusing him of “targeting” private citizens and demanding he delete it.

The campaign told Fox News they reported Castro’s tweet to Twitter, arguing it violates the platform’s abusive behavior provision stating users cannot “engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so.”

“How low have Dems sunk?” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted. “This is Joaquin Castro, Congressman & chair of his brother’s campaign. Naming private citizens & their employers, targeting them for their political views and exercising 1st Amendment rights.”

How low have Dems sunk? This is Joaquin Castro, Congressman & chair of his brother’s campaign. Naming private citizens & their employers, targeting them for political views and exercising 1st Amendment rights. Should delete & apologize. Castro campaign should disavow. pic.twitter.com/5MSJPBBaF0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 6, 2019

He added: "Should delete & apologize. Castro campaign should disavow."