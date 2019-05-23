‘Urinate or Get Off the Pot’: Kennedy Clocks House Dems for Doing ‘Zilch’ While Talking Impeachment (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has one message for House Democrats: “Urinate or get off the pot.”

The Republican lawmaker blasted House Democrats for passing messaging bills and harassing the president while doing “nothing, zero, zilch, nada” in regard to passing legislation.

"The House leadership needs to urinate or get off the pot," Kennedy said during Wednesday's floor speech. "The House leadership needs to indict the president of the United States, impeach him, and let us hold a trial. He won't be convicted.


