Schumer: Americans’ Jaws Would Drop If They Knew What Happened In White House Meeting

Trump has hit back in a series of Wednesday tweets, saying it’s “So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country,” adding “They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work….”

Trump also accused Democrat leadership of “tearing the United States apart,” adding in response to Pelosi’s promise to “pray” for Trump, “Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!“

"To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop," Sen. Chuck Schumer says after clash at meeting with Pres. Trump on infrastructure. https://t.co/Ul9OUxLrzx pic.twitter.com/HEiEdQjrkv — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (NY) said that President Trump ‘threw a temper tantrum’ on Wednesday, storming out of a meeting with he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) to instead hold a press conference in the Rose Garden, according to Bloomberg.

Schumer added that what happened in the White House meeting would make Americans' "jaw drop."