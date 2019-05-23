POTUS Blasts Dems for ‘Trying to Prove’ Mueller Report ‘Wrong’ While Getting ‘Zero’ Done in Congress

As impeachment calls grow from members of the Democratic Party, President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats on Twitter, blasting them for doing nothing in Congress while focusing on disproving Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump — in his trademark style — published a pair of tweets claiming that “everything” the Democrats are asking for in their subpoena fight for the unredacted version of Mueller’s report was “based on an illegally started investigation” that did not work out for them in the end.

Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they “fish!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress. All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

"The Democrats are getting zero work done in Congress," he tweeted. "All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller report wrong, the witch hunt!"