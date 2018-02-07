Uranium One Informant Testifies Moscow Sent Millions In Cash to U.S. For Clintons Pay to Play

An FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees in written testimony that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton’s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations.

The informant, Douglas Campbell, said in the testimony obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide specifically because it was in position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton.

Democrats have cast doubt on Campbell’s credibility, setting the stage for a battle with Republicans over his testimony.

Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony.

“The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement. “ – READ MORE

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday that there was clear evidence that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians.

Nunes was speaking Monday to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show about the FISA memo when he was asked to sum up their findings so far.

“Chairman Nunes, I believe you’ve done a great service,” Hannity said, “I believe it’s the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this because fundamentally, we had an effort to undermine our election, and then to undermine an incoming president — is that a fair statement? Last question.” – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes believes Democratic members on the committee have leaked over 100 stories to the media regarding the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“We know that there has been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from the Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee,” the chairman declared. “As of right now, remember a year ago, they were claiming that they had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, of trump colluding with Russians but they keep coming up with goose eggs. They have nothing.” – READ MORE