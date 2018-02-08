Nancy Pelosi’s Grandson Wishes He Was Hispanic — We Wouldn’t Want To Be A Part Of Her Family Either (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a Wednesday floor speech that her grandson wished for his birthday that he had “brown skin” and “brown eyes” like his Hispanic friend Antonio.

Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor since 10 am about DACA recipients, and shared one story about a girl who felt that she didn't fit in with her American peers because she had dark skin and was "undocumented."

Chris Matthews Claims Republicans Are Going After Pelosi Because She’s An ‘Ethnic’ Person pic.twitter.com/KKhQQynBvH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews descended further into all-out lunacy Monday night, claiming that Republicans are attacking House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she is an “ethnic” person.

Matthews made the baseless remark in response to President Donald Trump's shot at Pelosi earlier in the day in which he called her the GOP's "secret weapon" after she referred to bonuses and wage increases from the tax reform bill as "crumbs," and "pathetic."

New Campaign Ad From The National Republican Congressional Committee Hits Democrats Hard For Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment On Tax Reform Bonuses And Wage Increases pic.twitter.com/gPb6XpE31p — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

A new campaign ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting Democratic candidates running in the 2018 midterms using House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent “crumbs” remarks, belittling the bonuses and wage increases that employees are receiving as a result of the GOP tax reform bill.

"The ad, titled 'Changing Lives,' takes aim at Pennsylvania Democratic Congressional nominee Conor Lamb who called the GOP's efforts to overhaul the tax system a 'complete betrayal,'" The Washington Free Beacon reported.

President Donald Trump knocked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday, suggesting that she, like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, would energize his base after describing tax reform bonuses as “crumbs.”

“She’s a rich woman who lives in a big, beautiful house in California, who wants to give all of your money away,” Trump said while speaking in Ohio.

Trump likened Pelosi's crumbs comment to Clinton's "deplorable" description of Trump supporters she used during the 2016 presidential campaign.