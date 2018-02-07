WATCH: CNN Reporter Rushes to Ask Rep. Nunes Question and Instead Is Given Mini-Journalism Lesson — ‘Get to Work’

Much has been made about the media coverage of the reported Obama administration spy scandal on the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, a top Republican decided to give a CNN reporter a little lesson in how do his job.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has called the media’s “biased coverage” of the story “embarrassing.”

Outside a Capitol Hill hearing room Tuesday, Nunes was asked by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, “Did the White House have any role in the memo, sir?”

Nunes immediately responded, “Democracy dies in darkness, my friend. Get to work.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday that there was clear evidence that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians.

Nunes was speaking Monday to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show about the FISA memo when he was asked to sum up their findings so far.

“Chairman Nunes, I believe you’ve done a great service,” Hannity said, “I believe it’s the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this because fundamentally, we had an effort to undermine our election, and then to undermine an incoming president — is that a fair statement? Last question.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes believes Democratic members on the committee have leaked over 100 stories to the media regarding the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“We know that there has been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from the Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee,” the chairman declared. “As of right now, remember a year ago, they were claiming that they had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, of trump colluding with Russians but they keep coming up with goose eggs. They have nothing.” – READ MORE