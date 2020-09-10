UNTOUCHABLE: James Comey Walks Away Free & Clear from Durham, Barr Probe of FBI Spying on Trump

For people thinking — or have been mislead to think — that former and fired FBI director James Comey will be wearing handcuffs for his role in the FBI’s spying on President Trump and his presidential campaign — think again. Listen Above

Thomas Paine details that Comey is the latest top official to earn a get-out-of-jail-free card from U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham. The revelations are troubling per details on the Thomas Paine Podcast.

Paine broke the national story just three weeks ago, detailing how President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden have been protected by Barr and Durham. The new Intel on Comey’s legal triumph is perhaps even more disturbing.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --