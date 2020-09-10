Trump and Biden will visit Pennsylvania for 9/11 Flight 93 Memorial

President and 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump and former Penn professor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both visit Pennsylvania on September 11.

The Flight 93 National Memorial, located in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, marks the field where an airplane crashed as passengers and crew fought hijackers over control of the plane, thwarting an attempted attack on the U.S. Capitol building on September 11, 2001.

It is not yet clear if Trump and Biden will attend the memorial at the same time. There will, however, be a formal observance to honor the passengers and crew members who lost their lives, USA Today reported.

This will likely be the closest the two candidates have been in months, CBS News reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --