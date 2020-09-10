‘#CancelNetflix’: New Calls For Boycott After ‘Cuties’ “CHILD PORN” Scene Sexualizing 11-yr-old Girls Goes Viral

On Thursday, #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter amid a new wave of calls to boycott the streaming service after a scene from the movie Cuties went viral.

The movie, about a group of eleven-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, previously sparked controversy due to the sexualized poster used by Netflix to promote the movie.

Now, following its Netflix release, a scene from Cuties showing the girls dancing in a sexualized manner for an audience of adults has led to new calls for a boycott.

So, I thought the Cuties/Netflix thing was being sensationalized… but the IMDB trigger warning literally describes “female breast nudity of a minor(!!!)” If you had that on your computer, you’re going to jail. If it’s on Netflix, it’s art??? pic.twitter.com/0eu8dZDX5j — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 10, 2020

Critics accused Netflix of publishing soft-core child pornography, and said the movie was even worse than previously expected.

“Cuties” just released and it’s WAY worse than anybody expected. Netflix just published soft-core child pornography, and they’ll probably get away with it. — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) September 10, 2020

