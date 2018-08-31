University of Illinois to Honor Obama with ‘Ethics in Government’ Award

The University Of Illinois System — Which Has Endured More Than A Decade Of Corruption Scandals — Announced Thursday That It Will Present Former President Barack Obama With An “ethics In Government” Award At A Sep. 7 Ceremony.

The university did not explain what Obama had done to earn the award — nor did it explain how Obama qualified after the IRS scandal, the Benghazi cover-up, or his own “boneheaded” deals with corrupt Chicago figures, among other ethical problems.

Among the most notorious University of Illinois scandals was the admissions scandal of 2009, in which the university’s president was forced to resign after children of Illinois politicians were found to have been given preference. In 2004, the university was accusedof cheating the organ allocation system to give its transplant patients prefence over those at other hospitals. More recently, in 2015, the university admitted that some senior officials had used private email accounts to conduct official communications; these emails had not been turned over when public records requests had been filed. – READ MORE

Former President Obama will accept an award for ethics in government next week and deliver a speech detailing the “challenges and opportunities facing our country.”

Obama will receive the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government during a ceremony on Sept. 7, the school and Obama’s office announced Thursday.

“Next week, President Obama will offer new thoughts on this moment and what it requires from the American people. He will expand upon several of the themes from his summer address, including that America is at its best when our democracy is inclusive and our citizens are engaged,” Katie Hill, the communications director for Obama, said in a statement.

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies,” she continued. “And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote.” – READ MORE