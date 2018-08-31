Pennsylvania man accused of 150 rapes makes first Kansas court appearance

A Pennsylvania man charged with 150 counts of rape involving one juvenile over a nine-year period made his first appearance in a Kansas courtroom this week.

Eric Millsap, 44, was ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bond by Dickinson County Magistrate Judge Keith Collett. His next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Millsap faces 178 counts of criminal rape and sodomy. Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis has said that all 178 counts stemmed from alleged offenses against the same person.

A woman who lied about being raped by two men during a college party appeared to roll her eyes in court as one of the victims talked about how the allegations affected his life.

Nikki Yovino, 20, of South Setauket, New York, was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court to three years in prison, with the sentence suspended after she serves one year. Yovino pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.

Yovino was attending Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn., when she reported being raped by two school football players in the bathroom at an off-campus party in Bridgeport in October 2016.

The two men both admitted to having sex with her, but said they encounter was consensual.

Yovino subsequently admitted making up the claims so she wouldn’t lose a potential boyfriend.

During the sentencing hearing, Yovino appeared to roll her eyes and smirk at one of her victims, according to the Connecticut Post and the Law & Crime website. But her lawyer, Ryan O'Neill, denied she did, and noted the judge did not comment on or reprimand her for the alleged behavior in court.